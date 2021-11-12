Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.25% of Lindsay worth $58,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Lindsay by 7.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 533,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,761 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Lindsay by 43.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after acquiring an additional 88,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lindsay by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 251,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,914,000 after acquiring an additional 47,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Lindsay by 12.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $156.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.63. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $111.05 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

