Link Machine Learning (LML) Market Capitalization Tops $3.26 Million

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Link Machine Learning has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Link Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Link Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and $180,028.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,086,443.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79630552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00072116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00071981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00098003 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.99 or 0.07201899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,756.63 or 0.99841182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Link Machine Learning

Link Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Link Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Link Machine Learning Coin Trading

