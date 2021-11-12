Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $19.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEV. CIBC assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Lion Electric stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,506. Lion Electric has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Analysts predict that Lion Electric will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $764,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

