Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LEV. CIBC started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.05.

Shares of Lion Electric stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,506. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $35.25.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

