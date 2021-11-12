Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LEV. CIBC started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.05.
Shares of Lion Electric stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 37,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,506. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $35.25.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter worth $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
