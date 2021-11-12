Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.05.
NYSE LEV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,506. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 9.4% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Lion Electric by 61.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lion Electric by 52.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.