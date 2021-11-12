Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Raymond James

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays started coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

NYSE LEV traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,506. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lion Electric by 9.4% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Lion Electric by 61.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lion Electric by 52.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.