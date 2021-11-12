LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 83.91% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. LiqTech International updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 108,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,385. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of LiqTech International from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

