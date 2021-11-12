LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Cap Hits $10.05 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $10.05 million and $38,825.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000876 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00024166 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.