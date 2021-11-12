Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Director Arthur S. Kirsch Acquires 30,000 Shares

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Director Arthur S. Kirsch bought 30,000 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LQDA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,790. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $259.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.23.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 299,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liquidia by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 270,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Liquidia by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 263,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

