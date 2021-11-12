Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,952 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.19% of Liquidity Services worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robotti Robert bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 73.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 68,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 22.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.62. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.90 million, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

