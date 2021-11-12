Liquity (LQTY) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.64 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 18.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Liquity has a total market cap of $113.62 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $9.13 or 0.00014327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 24% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 66,903,015.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79794871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00072235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00098552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.05 or 0.07219982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,993.40 or 1.00418737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,445,340 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.