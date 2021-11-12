Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$112.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$112.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on L. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$95.33.

Shares of L traded up C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$99.05. 73,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,930. The firm has a market cap of C$33.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.41. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$60.86 and a 12-month high of C$99.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

