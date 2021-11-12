LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading Up 16.2% This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.29 million and $2,312.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.26 or 0.00411563 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001181 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $681.41 or 0.01069328 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,009,209 coins and its circulating supply is 50,796,432 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

