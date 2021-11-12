Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,185.17

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,185.17 ($15.48) and traded as low as GBX 911.40 ($11.91). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 917 ($11.98), with a volume of 24,479 shares trading hands.

LOK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of Lok’nStore Group in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 808.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,185.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £272.28 million and a PE ratio of 82.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.67 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $4.33. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.20%.

In other Lok’nStore Group news, insider Charles Peal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total transaction of £252,000 ($329,239.61).

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile (LON:LOK)

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers primarily in Southern England. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services. It operates through 36 self-storage centers.

