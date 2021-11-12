Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading Up 7.5% This Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, CoinMex, IDAX and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,991,159.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79310232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00072924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00098124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,635.32 or 0.07229582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,124.55 or 1.00013401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s launch date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.