Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RIDE stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 34,513,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,016,888. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIDE shares. Bank of America lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lordstown Motors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Lordstown Motors worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

