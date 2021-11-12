L’Oréal (LRLCY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS: LRLCY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2021 – L’Oréal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

11/1/2021 – L’Oréal had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/25/2021 – L’Oréal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/22/2021 – L’Oréal had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/22/2021 – L’Oréal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/20/2021 – L’Oréal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

OTCMKTS LRLCY traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,870. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.79. L’Oréal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $96.51.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.