Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lucira Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LHDX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. Lucira Health has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHDX. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lucira Health by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 63,665 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

