Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

LUG has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.54.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$12.59 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.11 and a 12-month high of C$12.93. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.13.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$172.00 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

