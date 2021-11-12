Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

LUG has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.71.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.57. The company had a trading volume of 112,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,925. The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.11 and a twelve month high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$172.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 1.1499999 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.