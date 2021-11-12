Maecenas (ART) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 12th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $338,029.97 and approximately $757.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

