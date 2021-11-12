Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Trading 8.4% Higher

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.84. 150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65.

About Mahindra & Mahindra (OTCMKTS:MAHMF)

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.