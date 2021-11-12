Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,858 shares during the quarter. Malibu Boats accounts for 1.0% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Malibu Boats worth $16,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Malibu Boats by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 101,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.2% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 83,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

MBUU traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,649. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

