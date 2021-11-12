Man Group plc Buys 6,009 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.12% of Hamilton Lane worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 14.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 28.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 318,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after buying an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 309,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,213,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

HLNE stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.64. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

