Man Group plc Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 937.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,792 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,769 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.21% of Yelp worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $295,242,000 after purchasing an additional 101,396 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,584,641 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $143,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,638 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $65,441,000 after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,842 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,312,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YELP opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on YELP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.53.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

