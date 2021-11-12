Man Group plc Makes New $6.23 Million Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 564,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of New York Community Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 54,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

