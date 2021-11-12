Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 42,976 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Universal Health Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $130.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UHS. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

