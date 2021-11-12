Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 47.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,620 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Open Lending worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.85 and a beta of 0.29. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,326,876 shares of company stock worth $45,089,954 in the last ninety days. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

