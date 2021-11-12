Man Group plc Reduces Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,903 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Progyny worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 696,255 shares of company stock valued at $40,313,719. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $60.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

