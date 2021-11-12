Man Group plc Sells 4,800 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 1.05% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,089 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGRX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

EGRX opened at $52.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.40 million, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

