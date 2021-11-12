Man Group plc Trims Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,446,882 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 34.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 26.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

