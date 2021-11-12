Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Acquires 11,006 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up approximately 4.4% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.45% of Tetra Tech worth $29,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

TTEK opened at $178.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day moving average of $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.93.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

