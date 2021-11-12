Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Acquires 140,432 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,432 shares during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical accounts for about 3.0% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $20,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,263 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $988,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 374.5% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 833,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after acquiring an additional 657,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,175,000. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.93.

TAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.