Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Acquires 30,762 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 5.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $35,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,774,000 after buying an additional 3,002,815 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,557,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 660,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,013,000 after buying an additional 245,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

