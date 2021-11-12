Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Decreases Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973,681 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,247 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $16,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after acquiring an additional 578,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,299 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,411,000 after buying an additional 1,596,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $125,453,000 after buying an additional 169,982 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.