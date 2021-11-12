Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $247.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.43 and a 200 day moving average of $321.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.16 and a 12-month high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZM. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.71.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,397 shares of company stock valued at $32,516,718 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

