Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Grows Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 389,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,997 shares during the period. MDU Resources Group accounts for 1.8% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.19% of MDU Resources Group worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $35.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

