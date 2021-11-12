Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $23.98 Million Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,626 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises about 3.6% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $23,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.73. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $224,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $155,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,281. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.