Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Increases Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares during the quarter. Bunge accounts for approximately 6.3% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.38% of Bunge worth $42,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter worth $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter worth $100,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on BG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

BG stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

