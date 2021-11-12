Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,636 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for 0.9% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $173,090,000 after acquiring an additional 224,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,418 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $144.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $1,422,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock worth $5,650,989. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.19.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

