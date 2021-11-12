Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,332 shares during the quarter. UGI comprises approximately 3.5% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.25% of UGI worth $23,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in UGI by 112,531.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 39,386 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the second quarter valued at $719,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in UGI by 487.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 231,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 192,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in UGI by 11.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 110,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in UGI by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,329,000 after buying an additional 118,797 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

