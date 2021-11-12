Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Invests $4.70 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 126,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 0.7% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 530.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 133,367.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 197,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 197,384 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $742,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.26. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.