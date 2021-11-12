Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 617,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for approximately 4.8% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $32,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after buying an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 68.2% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,665,000 after buying an additional 620,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.55 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

