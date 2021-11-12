Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Purchases 6,794 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.8% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,514,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $185,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 36,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 12.6% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,796 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

AAPL stock opened at $147.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.38 and a 200-day moving average of $141.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.59 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

