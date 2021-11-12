Manchester City Fan Token Price Reaches $14.51 on Top Exchanges (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $50.90 million and approximately $11.89 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $14.51 or 0.00022770 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 66,903,015.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79794871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00072235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00098552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.05 or 0.07219982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,993.40 or 1.00418737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

