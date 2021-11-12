Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) to Issue GBX 0.39 Dividend

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Manolete Partners stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 300 ($3.92). The company had a trading volume of 46,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,486. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 298.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 262.88. Manolete Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 131.55 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The company has a market cap of £130.71 million and a P/E ratio of 22.46.

MANO has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Manolete Partners in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of Manolete Partners in a research report on Thursday.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. It focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

