Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.
Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.92. 13,064,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,141,299. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.78 and a beta of 4.66.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
