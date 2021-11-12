Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.92. 13,064,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,141,299. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.78 and a beta of 4.66.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MARA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marathon Digital stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

