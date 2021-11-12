Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.78. 64,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,325,385. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.20. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

