Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Buys $61,633.00 in Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $61,633.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marchex alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 447 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,275 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $21,897.75.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,554 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $114,539.70.

On Friday, August 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 51,428 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $157,369.68.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 26,065 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $79,498.25.

NASDAQ MCHX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.90. 87,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,671. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. Marchex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 0.7% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,142,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marchex by 8.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marchex by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marchex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marchex by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.