Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,134 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.32% of AECOM worth $28,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in AECOM by 1,645.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AECOM by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACM opened at $70.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.75.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

