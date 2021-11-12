Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $41,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,243,000 after buying an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after buying an additional 43,357 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $257.06 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $189.35 and a twelve month high of $259.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.18 and a 200 day moving average of $240.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

